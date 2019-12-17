Clemson O-Line not listening to ESPN's Pollack or anyone else in the media

Last week, ESPN analyst David Pollack said he is picking Ohio State to beat Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl for one reason. The Buckeyes have defensive end Chase Young and the Tigers don’t.

Young, who won just about very award for a defensive player this year, including the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s best player, leads he country with 16.5 sacks.

“He is a good player and we are going to come out and do the best we can,” Clemson center Sean Pollard said Tuesday as part of Clemson’s media day. “We are going to try and do our best. We know our game plan inside and out and we will try to play our football.”

Tight end J.C. Chalk said the Tigers are not worried about something Pollack or anyone else says in the media.

“We don’t look at things like that,” he said. “We don’t listen to any of that outside noise. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions.”

Right guard Gage Cervenka understands why Pollack will say such a thing.

“He is tough. We are going to have to bring our A-game,” he said. “It is not going to be a walk in the park by any means. I’m sure there will be times when (Young) makes plays. So, it will definitely take a good mindset to not let that next play dictate what is next.

“We just have to keep that mindset of not letting the past affect the future. He is a great player and it is going to be a hard challenge, but I think our tackles can do it. We will see. It is going to be a good challenge.”

The third-ranked Tigers will play No. 2 Ohio State at 8 p.m. (ET) from Glendale, Arizona as part of the College Football Playoff.

