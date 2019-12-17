Terrell talks about his future at Clemson, the Buckeyes

Clemson’s A.J. Terrell is someone who’s confidence carries him in the way he plays. That is evident in numerous games he has played in and his preparation for the Fiesta Bowl this year against Ohio State.

Terrell told the media on Tuesday he doesn’t have plans for what he will do next year. The first team All-ACC selection cornerback for Clemson is solely focused on what his team can accomplish this year.

Terrell whether or not he will return to Clemson for his final season or enter the NFL Draft?

“I haven’t thought about it yet”

Terrell when asked if he thinks of himself as a good tackler

“Yeah of course. You can teach tackling, but at the end of the day, you have to have heart and confidence.”

Terrell on his preparation to this point as the Tigers prepare to play in the Fiesta Bowl

“It’s been good. Watching a lot of film, studying Ohio State and just being in there continuously.”

Terrell on outside noise saying ‘Clemson’s schedule is weak’

“We don’t control our schedule. All we can do is just play.”

Terrell’s thoughts on ESPN’s FPI saying Ohio State will beat Clemson

“It’s their opinion. We don’t go based off of ESPN, it doesn’t really matter what they got. Ohio State will bring their game and we will bring ours and we will just see.”

