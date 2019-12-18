Bresee thought Clemson 'checked all the boxes', family thought Tigers 'perfect fit'

After committing to Clemson eight months ago, Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee – the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class – is ready to finally make things official when he signs with the Tigers on Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period.

“For a good bit I’ve known I’m going to Clemson, so (Wednesday is) just kind of like the seal of everything,” Bresee told The Clemson Insider prior to signing day. “It’s a big day, but I’ve known what I’m doing for a while now.”

Bresee (6-5, 295) committed to Clemson in April over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

It was Clemson’s coaching staff, Bresee says, that really set the Tigers apart from the slew of other programs that pursued him during the recruiting process.

“I think I’ll be treated the best and coached the best,” he said. “Just for me, it was everything I needed. It’s a great atmosphere to be in and to play in. So for me, it checked all the boxes.”

Like Bresee, his parents have fallen in love with Clemson.

“They’re the same way,” he said. “They know that Coach (Todd) Bates and Coach (Brent) Venables, they’re great people and will take care of me. And there’s not much not to like about the campus and everything. So, they felt the same way that it was perfect for me.”

As a senior this season, Bresee helped lead Damascus High to the Class 3A state championship – the school’s 11th state title and fourth in the last five years.

“It was awesome,” Bresee said of going out on top. “Our team went through a lot of adversity throughout the offseason and even the beginning of the season, we weren’t able to play our first game (due to forfeit). So, it was really cool that we all were able to come together and played so well at the end of the year when it really mattered.”

His high school career behind him, Bresee is excited about what the future holds for Clemson with the 2020 class recruiting class, which entered signing day ranked No. 1 nationally, coming in.

“It’s awesome. I think this class definitely has a chance to be one of the best classes ever,” he said. “So, just to be able to contribute to that and be a part of it, it’s really cool and I think we all click pretty well. Once we get to campus, hopefully we’re able to live up to all the hype, but I think we will be.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never signed the nation’s No. 1 class but still managed to win two of the last three national championships.

Swinney likes to say that “the best is yet to come” for his program. So, is the best indeed yet to come with the arrival of this historic 2020 class?

“I think it’ll keep getting better,” Bresee said. “I think it’ll keep getting better as long as Coach Swinney and the team keeps doing what they’re doing, and hopefully we come along and just do what they’ve been doing these past couple years. So, I think it’s still coming.”

Bresee will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4 before flying straight from there to enroll at Clemson the following day.

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs once again. Get the latest official Clemson CFP gear right here!