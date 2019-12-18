Clemson set to sign historic 2020 recruiting class

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney points out from time to time that in spite of all his program’s success, the Tigers have never signed the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.

Well, that may no longer be the case after this cycle.

Entering the early signing period that begins today and ends Friday, Swinney’s 2020 class sits at No. 1 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings with 310.50 team points, ahead of No. 2 Alabama (306.01), No. 3 LSU (299.94) and No. 4 Ohio State (296.56).

Aside from the chance to finish No. 1, Clemson’s 2020 class is historic in multiple ways.

The Tigers are set to sign six prospects rated as five-stars by the 247Sports Composite: defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and Demonte Capehart, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Demarkcus Bowman and cornerback Fred Davis.

Previously, the most five-stars the Tigers have signed in one class per the 247Sports Composite is five in the 2018 class.

The Tigers will make history today when they tie the knot with the nation’s top two prospects in Bresee and Uiagalelei, respectively. Before Clemson, no team has ever signed the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in the same class.

The saying goes that games are won and lost in the trenches, and the Tigers have set themselves up to win a lot of games by loading up on the offensive and defensive lines.

Clemson’s D-line class features three five-stars in Bresee, Murphy and Capehart — all of whom are ranked among the top 25 prospects nationally per the 247Sports Composite — and four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams, a top-100 national recruit.

Meanwhile, Clemson will bring in a terrific group of six O-linemen, including five that are rated as a four-star prospect by at least one recruiting service (Walker Parks, Paul Tchio, Mitchell Mayes, Bryn Tucker and John Williams).

Clemson has commitments from 22 prospects entering the early signing period, and all of them are expected to sign today.

Another thing that makes this class special is 16 of those commits are expected to enroll at Clemson in early January, meaning this class in general will have a great chance to make an immediate impact.

Swinney has won two of the last three national championships without ever signing a No. 1-ranked recruiting class, and the 2020 class looks poised to help the Tigers continue to compete for championships in the coming years.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this signing day, Clemson fans. It is certainly one to remember.

