‘The best is yet to come’ to the chagrin of Clemson’s opponents

One of Clemson’s favorite sayings is “The best is yet to come.”

It is kind of hard to believe a program that currently owns a 28-game winning streak, has won two national championships in the last three years, won five consecutive ACC Championships and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight year still believes it can be better.

Clemson took a step in doing that on Wednesday as it sits as the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in country according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. As of late Wednesday morning, the Tigers’ 2020 Class ranks No. 1 by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN. If it holds, it will mark the first time Clemson has owned the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

“This is our tenth consecutive top 15 class,” Swinney said during Clemson’s National Signing Day show. “In eleven years as a head coach, this is our tenth top 15 class in a row, and I think maybe, there is a chance before the day is over, we may sign our very first ever No. 1 Class in the country, whatever that means that could be a first today.”

Clemson signing its best class ever is not good news for the Tigers’ opponents. Clemson has already done as good of a job as any program when it comes to developing players and competing for and winning national championships. Now, they have signed a class that has six 5-stars, led by the nation’s No. 1 recruit and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and the nation’s top quarterback in 5-star D.J. Uiagalelei. It is the first time in the program’s history it has signed 6 5-star players in one class.

Overall, Clemson has 23 signees in the 2020 Class. Besides its six 5-stars, it also signed 11 4-star players, too.

“Our brand is really strong,” Swinney said. “We are going to sign kids from 12 different states today and since I have been the head coach, we will now sign kids from 25 different states. We still have a little work to do and maybe I will find one in South Dakota one day. Who knows?

“It is amazing. We have guys from Connecticut and Maryland, one each from Connecticut, Maryland, Texas, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee and California. We have two from South Carolina, Alabama and North Carolina. Three from Florida and six from the state of Georgia. So, this is a really, really good group. It has been fun to see our brand grow. We are even seeing our prospects grow beyond the United States of America.”

That is not good news for the rest of the ACC and rival South Carolina. Clemson has defeated the Gamecocks six straight years and currently owns a 22-game winning streak against ACC opponents.

Miami is the next closest ACC team in 247 Sports’ Composite rankings. The Hurricanes rank 15th overall, followed by North Carolina at No. 17 and Georgia Tech at No. 24. Neither of those teams signed a 5-star player.

South Carolina is No. 19 in the composite rankings and did not sign a 5-star either.

“We are just excited and grateful for the young men (who signed) today and grateful for them and their families for believing in me and the vision of our program and the way we do things.”

