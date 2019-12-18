Uiagalelei knew Clemson is where he wanted to be, no matter the QB situation

DJ Uiagalelei is one of the headliners of Clemson’s historic 2020 recruiting class, which has a chance to be the school’s first ever No. 1-ranked class.

The five-star quarterback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco said earlier this week that it hadn’t sunk in yet that he would sign with the Tigers today, the first day of college football’s early signing period.

“I’m super excited,” Uiagalelei told The Clemson Insider prior to signing day. “It still hasn’t hit yet. I haven’t even really thought about it. It’s crazy.”

Uiagalelei (6-5, 245), the No. 1 quarterback in the country, is a midyear enrollee. He will arrive on campus at the beginning of next month and work out with the Tigers in the winter as he prepares to take the field for spring practice.

“That’s going to be crazy, getting on campus,” he said. “I’m super ready. I’m just ready to get out there and be out there to compete and be able to go out there and just play football.”

Uiagalelei committed to Clemson last May, choosing to play for the Tigers over offers from Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama and Georgia among many other major programs.

The presence of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence would have deterred a lot of elite QB prospects from coming to Clemson, but at the end of the day, Uiagalelei knew in his heart that it was the place he wanted to be.

“For me, I was just looking at a college that fits me,” he said. “It didn’t really matter what the quarterback situation was or what was going on. It’s the best situation for me.”

“Just the surrounding, all the people there, the coaching staff, I think everything about it just fits,” he continued. “It wasn’t one particular thing, it was a bunch of things that I liked a lot, the reason why I picked Clemson.”

Uiagalelei has met Lawrence in the past, and the two have already started building a relationship.

“I know Trevor,” Uiagalelei said. “He’s a cool dude. Super cool.”

After throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another score to help St. John Bosco win the CIF Open Division state championship on Saturday, Uiagalelei looks forward to helping the Tigers compete for more championships in the future.

“Definitely,” he said. “I like to win.”

What can Clemson fans expect to see from Uiagalelei on the field for the next three to four years?

“What they can expect to see is a competitor, someone that’s going to give 100 percent when I’m out there and just a winner,” he said.

