Davis: ‘This year has been a dream come true’

For freshman Tyler Davis, playing in the College Football Playoff has been something he always dreamed about. Clemson’s defensive tackle has had a great freshman campaign thus far, which includes being an All-ACC selection.

With encouragement from his teammates and coaching staff Davis has been a huge part of Clemson football’s success this season as it heads into the Fiesta Bowl on Dec 28 against Ohio State.

Davis on Clemson’s defensive line being too weak for Ohio State’s offense

“We really don’t feed into that. We try to play our game and do our best and that’s what we are going to do.”

Davis on the ease of getting acclimated into Clemson’s defensive schemes

“Coach (Brent) Venables didn’t put all the pressure on me that I had to play like Christian Wilkins or anyone. I just had to come in and be myself, that’s what they wanted.”

Davis on if the coaching staff expected him to make the impact he has made this year

“I really don’t know, they just told me to do my best.”

Davis on if he surprised himself with how well he has done this year

“Yeah a little bit. I kinda dreamed about this. I just try to do my best and be myself.”

Davis on playing defense with someone like Isaiah Simmons who can line up anywhere

“I say he’s an athlete. He can play anywhere on the field. He can cover, he can pass rush, blitz; all that.”

