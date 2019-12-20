Clemson may not have the toughest schedule, but it doesn’t have to

You hear the media bring up Clemson’s schedule quite often when talking about the No. 3 Tigers’ upcoming game against No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

“Ohio State plays in the Big Ten. They have played against four teams ranked in the top 20. Who has Clemson played? Clemson has one win against a ranked opponent. The Tigers have played a weak schedule,” they have said.

They wonder how the Tigers will respond when they are not necessarily the best team when they get off the bus at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 28. However, what the critics fail to realize is Clemson has been playing against some of the best competition, day in and day out, on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

“We see guys like A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse and Isaiah Simmons, those type guys, those dynamic players. We go against them all the time,” wide receiver Tee Higgins said. “Going up against those guys every day, it is not easy. It is a difficult task and they are do nothing but getting us better and we are getting them better when they have to go up against me, Justyn (Ross) and Amari (Rodgers), those types of players like us.

“Going up against guys like that help get us prepared for games like this.”

Without a doubt, the Buckeyes (13-0) will be the toughest opponent Clemson (13-0) has faced this entire season. Ohio State is in the top 10 nationally in almost every offensive and defensive category in the country.

They have playmakers everywhere, like quarterback Justin Fields and running J.K. Dobbins on offense and defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah on defense.

“We have a lot of respect for their offense. They have a lot of talent and a lot of playmakers,” linebacker Chad Smith said. “They have an opportunity to score at will, anytime.”

So does Clemson’s offense. With Trevor Lawrence running the show at quarterback and with Travis Etienne in the backfield, the Tigers are giving the Clemson defense the same kind of looks and competitiveness they will see against the Buckeyes.

“It just goes back to us and our preparation,” Smith said. “(Ohio State) presents a big challenge. They have a lot of weapons. They have a lot of weapons they can attack you with, running game, passing game, the quarterback is a great athlete. They pose a lot of challenges for our defense, so we have to make sure we are on top of our responsibilities.”

And Clemson’s offense will make sure they are.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame