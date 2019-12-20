Skalski says Tigers are focused on winning another national championship

Clemson linebacker James Skalski is having a humble approach to Clemson’s fifth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. Skalski explains that it “feels like it was just yesterday” that he was playing Ohio State as a freshman and now he gets the chance to play the Buckeyes again.

Skalski understands the importance of being emotionally and physically ready for the matchup against the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl and he is confident he and Clemson are ready for the challenge.

Skalski on if Clemson is flying under the radar after so many Ohio State awards

“I guess you could say that. I think we definitely have some guys who deserve to be at those award ceremonies. Obviously, Isaiah (Simmons), and offensively I get to watch Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins work every single day and it blows my mind that guys like that aren’t considered the best at what they do. It is what it is, we have a chance to win a national championship and that’s what this team is really focusing on.”

Skalski, a Georgia native, on two Georgia quarterbacks going at it, with (Trevor) Lawrence and (Justin) Fields

“That’s pretty exciting. Putting a lot on Georgia. That is pretty cool though.”

Skalski on defending (Justin) Fields

“He is a dynamic player. He can throw the ball, he can run, he is big and physical. You just have to do your job and contain him. Stay in front of him and don’t try to be Superman.”

Skalski on the Tigers preparation leading to the Fiesta Bowl

“It has been like every week honestly. We treat every game the same. That’s the truth. We have been locked in trying to get a plan down. We understand what’s on the line. Coach (Dabo) Swinney does a good job. Like yesterday, we did community service just getting your feet back under you and getting your mind right. We have a really good plan and our bodies are feeling good. We have had really good prep so far.”

Skalski’s message to the younger players

“It will be over before you know it, so don’t look back and wish you could’ve done something differently.”

