Swinney: 5-star QB Uiagalelei is ‘a breath of fresh air’

Clemson is getting another generational talent at the quarterback position in DJ Uiagalelei, a five-star prospect who signed with the Tigers on Wednesday at the outset of the early signing period.

Head coach Dabo Swinney sees similarities in Uiagalelei to two of the best quarterbacks in school history, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.

“He’s right at 6-4, 240-something pounds and looks lean,” Swinney said of Uiagalelei. “He’s everything that the great ones we’ve had, just bigger. He’s not 6-6 like Trevor, but none of those guys are 240 pounds. He can run as well as anybody we’ve had. Trevor, Deshaun, both those guys can run, and he’s special with his arm and his legs like those guys.”

Swinney knows Uiagalelei is a special person off the field, as well, having gotten to know him and his family during the recruiting process.

The California native received an offer from Clemson in the summer of 2018 when first visited campus during the Swinney Camp, then announced his commitment to the Tigers a year later on May 5.

Uiagalelei is well aware of Clemson’s loaded depth chart at the quarterback position but did not let that discourage him from following his heart to Clemson.

“Just an unbelievable young person. Just humility. Knew exactly what he wanted, and just unbelievable family structure,” Swinney said. “Very strong family, his mom, Tausha, and his dad, Dave. Just a special young man. All you need to know is listen, he’s coming all the way from California. First time we’ve signed back-to-back players from California, by the way, ever in the history of the school (Joseph Ngata in the 2019 class). So, just speaks to our brand.

“But he knows we got a guy named Trevor Lawrence that’s going to be back next year, and we got a guy named Chase Brice and we got a guy named (Taisun) Phommachanh. But he’s like look, I’m coming to Clemson. Just a very humble young man. Just no entitlement, no drama, been committed a long time and really knew the first time … I asked him when he committed to me, when did he know, and he said, ‘Coach, I knew the first time I came to Clemson that this is where I was supposed to be.’”

Four days before he signed with Clemson, Uiagalelei threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as he led his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) team to the CIF Open Division state championship with a victory over De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) last Saturday.

Two weeks earlier, Uiagalelei passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns to help Bosco overcome a 23-point deficit in the first half to defeat Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) by a score of 39-34 for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title.

This past summer, Uiagalelei did what not many high school athletes in his position would when he turned down an invitation to the Elite 11 — the nation’s premier quarterback competition – in order to focus on preparing for his senior season with his team.

“He’s just very focused,” Swinney said. “He didn’t even go to the Elite 11. He didn’t go to the Elite 11 this summer. How many kids pass up on all that type of stuff? But he didn’t go because he felt like it was going to take him away from his team and what they wanted to accomplish, because they had not beaten Mater Dei in forever. And man he came back and led his team to a state championship and kind of the national championship of high schools in those last two games, but that’s what he came back to do.

“So, that just speaks to his focus. He’s a very selfless young man – team. He’s got a strong faith. He’s a breath of fresh air. That’s really the only thing I can say.”

Uiagalelei passed for more than 10,000 yards during his career at Bosco. As a senior, he completed 222-of-344 passes (65 percent) for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns against just two interceptions, averaging 19 yards per completion and 12.3 yards per attempt.

Clemson fans will get to see Uiagalelei play in the Orange & White spring game next year, as the nation’s top-ranked quarterback is set to enroll at Clemson in January.

“He’s got a skill set that’s just special and unique,” Swinney said. “Some similarities to some of these guys that we’ve had, but he’s unique in his own way and I’m excited to see him. I bet you we have a sellout for the spring game. We don’t sell anything, but I bet you we have a packed house for the spring game to see him out there. It’s going to be fun to see these quarterbacks slinging it. So, I’m excited about it, and great addition.”

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame