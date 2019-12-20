Thursday was a special day for Simmons

Not only did Isaiah Simmons graduate on Thursday, but he also became just the sixth unanimous All-American in Clemson history. To make it even more special, one of the other five players on this exclusive list—former defensive end Da’Quan Bowers—also earned his degree from Clemson University on Thursday.

“This is something that is more important than all those other things,” Simmons said to The Clemson Insider on Thursday after receiving his degree in Sports Communications. “This will take you all the way through life. Despite all the wins we have had, national championships and ACC Championships, this is the best thing I have got from here by far.”

Bowers earned his degree in Sports Management.

“It just shows the importance of earning that degree,” Simmons said. “He left nine years ago and had been in the league since. He has made lots of money and it still shows you that all of that is not as important as a degree.”

Bowers was the Tigers’ fourth ever unanimous All-American in 2010. Terry Kinard (1982), Gaines Adams (2006), C.J. Spiller (2009) and Christian Wilkins (2018) are the other unanimous All-Americans from Clemson.

Simmons wrapped up his unanimous honors with a first-team selection on the Football Writers Association of America’s All-American team. Presently, All-America teams recognized by the NCAA include ones awarded by the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF). To earn consensus status, players must appear on the first team of at least three of the five lists, with unanimous status being reserved for those who appear on all five.

In addition to Simmons’ unanimous selection, offensive lineman John Simpson earned consensus All-America status by appearing on four of the five first-team lists. Clemson’s two consensus All-America selections tie the 1981, 1991 and 2015 seasons for the second-most in school history, trailing the 2018 squad’s three selections last year.

In all, four Clemson players earned at least one first-, second- or third-team All-America selection. Running back Travis Etienne and safety Tanner Muse were the other two Tigers to garner All-American status.

Simmons, who is from Olathe, Kansas, earned unanimous first-team All-America status from the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Dec. 12, the Associated Press on Dec. 16, Sporting News on Dec. 17, the American Football Coaches Association on Dec. 18 and the Football Writers Association of America on Thursday. He is the first linebacker in Clemson history to earn unanimous honors and joins Kinard (1982), Adams (2006), Bowers (2010) and Wilkins (2018) as the fifth Clemson defensive player to earn the honors.

This season, Simmons has been a central figure on a defense that helped guide Clemson to a 13-0 record, a fifth straight ACC championship and a record-tying fifth consecutive College Football Playoff berth. Simmons’ versatility has helped Clemson to at least a share of the national lead in points allowed per game (10.6, first), pass yards allowed per game (138.5, first), total yards allowed per game (244.7, first), opponent first downs per game (12.4, first), opponent completions (170, first), opponent passer rating (92.81, first), opponent completion percentage (50.3, tied for first) and opponent yards per pass attempt (5.3, tied for first).

Simmons was also named Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker and his selection as ACC Defensive Player of the Year. This season, he has been credited with 93 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Simpson (North Charleston, S.C.) earned consensus All-America status by earning first-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Sporting News, the American Football Coaches Association and the Football Writers Association of America. He also collected a second-team selection from the Associated Press.

Simpson is the sixth Clemson offensive lineman to earn consensus All-American honors all-time, joining Harry Olszewski (1967), Stacy Long (1990), Jeb Flesch (1991), Stacy Seegars (1993) and Mitch Hyatt (2018). The consecutive selections by Hyatt and Simpson in 2018 and 2019, represent Clemson’s first back-to-back consensus honors on the offensive line since Long and Flesch accomplished the feat in 1990 and 1991.

With the North Charleston native leading the way, Clemson’s offense enters the Fiesta Bowl ranked in the top 10 in the nation in yards per carry (6.46, first), total touchdowns (81, second), yards per game (547.7, third), first downs per game (26.8, third), points per game (46.5, fourth), yards per play (7.51, fourth) and rush yards per game (252.9, 10th). The offensive line’s versatility as both run blockers and pass protectors has helped Clemson exceed 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in 10 of its 13 contests this season, one such performance shy of the most by any FBS team since 2000 (11 by both Marshall and Ohio State in 2014).

Etienne picked up multiple All-American honors for a second straight season, garnering second-team selections from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Associated Press, Sporting News, the American Football Coaches Association and the Football Writers Association of America. Last year, Etienne earned honors from all five selecting organizations, including first-team honors from Sporting News and second-team honors from the AFCA, AP, FWAA and WCFF.

This season, Etienne has rushed for exactly 1,500 yards on 182 carries with 17 rushing touchdowns. With his performance in 2019, the Jennings, Louisiana native has become the ACC’s all-time career leader in rushing touchdowns (54), total touchdowns (57) and points by a non-kicker (348). He earned ACC Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, becoming the first running back to collect the award in back-to-back seasons in more than four decades (Mike Voight in 1975-76).

Muse earned his first career All-America selection when he was named as a third-team All-American by the Associated Press earlier this week.

This season, the Belmont, North Carolina native was named as a Thorpe Award semifinalist and garnered first-team All-ACC honors. He is credited with 65 tackles, (5.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a team-leading four interceptions.

