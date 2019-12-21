Carman excited to face familiar faces in Fiesta Bowl

Clemson Offensive tackle Jackson Carman said he is looking forward to competing against some familiar faces, including Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

The Fairfield, Ohio native has been a force on this year’s o-line for the Tigers, recently receiving third-team All-ACC honors, and is looking to continue that trend against the Buckeyes come game time next week.

Carman on expectations headed into Fiesta Bowl

“I’m excited for the game. I know a lot of people and have a lot of friends on the team, a lot of people that mean a lot to me, so I’m excited to be able to see and compete against them. I’m just trying to look at it as the next game to prepare for and not be too emotional, so I can prepare and play to the best of my ability.”

Carman on what makes it easier staying level-headed

“Having such great teammates around me and being surrounded by people who constantly keep my head level that I can rely on and not have to worry about feeling like I have to take on a load by myself or feel like I’m having to do too much. Everyone here is doing their job, so I feel comfortable with my teammates.”

Carman on going up against Chase Young

“I feel great, I mean, I’ve watched Chase since before I even got to college. I’ve been watching him his whole career and he’s an amazing player who I’ve looked up to in some ways, just the way he goes about doing some things. I’m really excited to go up against him because, you know, he’s the best, so you always want to go against the best.”

Carman on how offense plans to limit Young’s effectiveness

“We just have to play within our scheme and not get outside of what we do. From an individual standpoint, basically if you just go at him and throw a super hard punch at him, he’s gonna take your hands and you’re gone, so you gotta sit back and be patient with him, let him come to you, and then just try and take up as much space as possible when he gets to you.”

Carman on if he’s been hoping for Ohio State matchup all season

“I feel like it’s fated. I just had a feeling when I came here that we’re definitely going to play them sometime, like even before I got here on campus, but it’s happening so I’m excited.”

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs once again. Get the latest official Clemson CFP gear right here!