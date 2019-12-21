Rudolph says Tigers will have to bring their A-game in Fiesta Bowl

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph says the third-ranked Tigers will have to play their A-Game to stop No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes lead the nation averaging more than 48 points per game. They are led by Heisman Finalist Justin Fields and an All-American running back J.K. Dobbins.

“J.K. Dobbins is a really elite runner, I’d say probably one of the best we’ve seen all year. We just gotta go out there and do what we’ve done really every game this year, just being a physical, hard-nosed bunch and hone in on our technique,” Rudolph said. “Coach Venables is putting in a great plan for us, so I think we just have to do what we’ve always done, but they are definitely elite players and we’ve got to be on our A-game.”

Clemson (13-0) has the nation’s top scoring defense, total defense and passing defense, and ranked 10th against the run, allowing a little more than 106 yards per game.

“Eye-discipline is gonna be a big part of it, it always is, but when you’ve got two really elite players in Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins, you’ve really got to be on you’re A-game because those guys can run,” Rudolph said. “He’s not just a thrower, he can make plays on his feet, so we’re gonna have to be on our A-game and just bring it.”

Though Dobbins will be a challenge to slow down, Fields is a whole different problem. The Georgia native has thrown 40 touchdowns this season to one interception and has also rushed for 10 touchdowns.

“I’d say they’re they best team we’ve played yet,” Rudolph said. “J.K. Dobbins is an elite running back and so is Justin Fields. I mean, we’ve faced dual-threat quarterbacks this season, but I think he’s pretty elite when it comes to that standpoint and we’re just gonna have to be on our A-game on defense, really hone in on the details, and do our best to prepare, which we have been doing so far.

“I think they are a great team and probably the best we’ve faced all year.”

