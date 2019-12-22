Buckeyes don’t want to talk about the last time they played Clemson

PHOENIX – After No. 2 Ohio State touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday, the team’s sole focus was on preparing to play third-ranked Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl next Saturday.

Prompted to reflect on the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, and what the Buckeyes might have learned from their 31-0 loss to Clemson that could help them this time around, senior defensive tackle Davon Hamilton did not want to talk about it.

“All I can really say is that we prepared for the week that we have to prepare,” said Hamilton, who has 25 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss, and ranks second on his team behind Chase Young with five sacks.

“So, I’m really just saying the last three years, I’m trying to talk about the present now, and that’s really all we’re focused on.”

Hamilton, a fifth-year senior from Pickerington, Ohio, did not have much to say when The Clemson Insider followed up by asking him what he remembers about playing the Tigers three years ago.

“In that game, we did not play very well,” he said. “This time around, we feel real good.”

Eager to erase those bad memories from their last meeting with Clemson that propelled the Tigers to a national championship, the Buckeyes are pumped up to face them again in six days.

“I think we were all excited to get back out here,” Ohio State center Josh Myers said. “We got to spend some time with our families and see them. Now it’s kind of back to business. I’m excited to stretch after that long plane ride.”

The CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl is set for 8 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will be televised on ESPN.

