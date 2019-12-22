Once Simmons realized his potential, there was no stopping him

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One can make an argument that Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is the best all-around defensive player in the country.

The Olathe, Kansas native can play just about any position on the football field … safety, strongside linebacker, nickel back, defensive end, weakside linebacker and middle linebacker. He can even play cornerback if needed. He also covers on kicks and punt returns.

This season, Simmons was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year and the winner of the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. He led the Tigers with 93 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also had two interceptions, seven passes broken up and 14 quarterback pressures.

So, when did Simmons start to realize his potential as a football player, and how hungry was he to go and achieve it?

How hard was it for you not playing during your redshirt season?

“At first it was hard. Growing up I was always the guy. It was a little rough, but I felt like that year really benefited me. It allowed me to be more of a student of the game and just learning what I needed to do and what the people around me did. Me and Shaq Smith, I remember when the team would be at away games, we would come in here and watch install tape just to figure out what we could do. We just did everything we could to possibly be better and I think that year benefited me best.”

Why did you decide to come back to Clemson last year when you could have gone pro?

“First of all, I wanted to get my degree. I always promised my mom I was going to get my college degree. So, I could not break that promise. That was the main thing. I did not want to sell myself out. I felt like I would have been leaving some things on the table if I left early last year.”

How would you describe what you do in Clemson’s defense?

“I would classify myself as a linebacker, but I feel like I can really do anything. I feel like I can do it all. I don’t think there is anything physically or mentally that could stop me from playing any position. So, I don’t really know how I would describe it. I am kind of like a Swiss Army Knife, that is probably the best thing I could say.”

Why do you like playing in the SAM linebacker/nickel position?

“Coming out of high school, I did not know if I wanted to play receiver or defense. So, as time went along, I finally figured I just wanted to play defense so when it came to that it was mostly just safety. Doing that and playing a couple of years in college I felt like the nickel spot is kind of like safety, but I also get to do linebacker things in this system. I felt like that was the spot for me. So, going up to Coach V (Brent Venables) and talking about switching there, I felt like that was best for me. Ever since then the rest has kind of been history.”

Do you like playing safety or linebacker more?

“I don’t know. Getting an interception and getting a sack, they kind of go hand-and-hand. You can’t really pick which one is better. I don’t know if I can really say I have a favorite. I just love the game of football and any plays I get to make … I love to make them.”

Simmons and No. 3 Clemson will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

