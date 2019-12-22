Venables does not allow his defense to be complacent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When it comes to having his defense ready to play, few do it better than Brent Venables.

Clemson’s defensive coordinator is notorious for taking the extra time to prepare his defense for an opponent and shutting them down in a bowl game. It does not matter if he is preparing for Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama or Ohio State. He is going to come prepared and he is going to make sure his defense is ready, too.

“He never lets us get tired of preparing,” defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney said. “Whether it is watching extra film or what, he is just on us every day. Even though we had three weeks, some people may get relaxed. But he stays on us like we are going to play the next day.”

Venables’ tough style has paid major dividends for the third-ranked Tigers in years past and they are hoping it will again next Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Ohio State. The last time Clemson played the Buckeyes was here in Glendale, Arizona during the 2017 Fiesta Bowl Classic. The Tigers defense shut down Ohio State in a 31-0 victory.

Last year, the Tigers held a previously undefeated Notre Dame team to three points in the Cotton Bowl and then held Alabama’s high-flying offense to 16 points in the national championship game.

“There is just a lot of film study,” Pinckney said. “Sometimes he may have some time to add a few things, but sometimes he may not change anything at all because he trusts the process in what we have in our defense.”

That process has allowed Clemson (13-0) to have one of the best defenses in the country each and every year. Despite losing Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant from last year’s defensive line, the Tigers have not missed a beat this season and one can make an argument they might be, collectively, better as a unit this season.

Heading into the College Football Playoff, Clemson currently leads the country in scoring, total allowed and passing defense, as well as several other categories. They also rank in the top 5 and top 10 in several other areas.

No team gained 300 yards on the Tigers during the course of the entire college football regular season, at first at Clemson, and anywhere else for that matter. The Tigers have not allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points in the last 16 games, a school record.

