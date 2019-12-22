What They Are Saying: Clemson vs. Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson and Ohio State are less than seven days away from playing each other in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers and Buckeyes will square off at 8 p.m. next Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about the Clemson-Ohio State matchup:

The disrespect Ohio State is getting when it comes to playing Clemson next week is going way over the top. People acting like Clemson is playing Michigan or something. — jbook™ (@jbook37) December 22, 2019

have a feeling that a certain ohio state linebacker might struggle with the kind of counter rushing attack clemson brings to the table pic.twitter.com/9UndlUsEoH — patrick mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) December 22, 2019

At a Panera Bread on Ohio State campus. pic.twitter.com/gU8VdlXN5y — Jeff Roberts (@jtrusc5) December 22, 2019

This time next week Clemson will be getting ready to play Ohio State… Remember the last time Justyn Ross played in a CFP semifinal game? #YouGotRossed pic.twitter.com/dhziWZZNiQ — YouGotRossed (@SolidOrange81) December 21, 2019

The winner of Ohio State vs Clemson will win the National Championship Agree or Disagree? I 100% agree.. — Buckeye Central™ (@OSUCFB) December 20, 2019

An interesting comparison between The Ohio State University and Clemson #GoBucks #OSUvsClemson pic.twitter.com/BeA0lHQHW0 — Chris Radtke (@ahsradtke) December 22, 2019

ESPN's MegaCast is back for the Fiesta Bowl and here's your guide to getting the most out of it. https://t.co/LG1hxjXKhI — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 22, 2019

.@PaulMyerberg breaks down the Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson. pic.twitter.com/QtonMyXjCc — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 21, 2019

