SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson held its first practice of the week in Scottsdale, Arizona Monday. The third-ranked Tigers, who will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl at 8 p.m. ET., practiced at Saguaro High School.

The media was allowed to watch the first 30 minutes of practice, and here are some of our observations. Check out Part 2 of TCI’s observations here.

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs once again. Get the latest official Clemson CFP gear right here!