Recruits predict outcome of Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Third-ranked Clemson is getting ready to face No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, which is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be televised by ESPN.

Ahead of the big-time showdown, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of recruits for their predictions for the game:

Clemson signee Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “I’m gonna go with Clemson getting the win. 38-24 Clemson”

Clemson signee Trent Howard, 2020 OL, Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian): “35-21 Clemson”

Clemson signee Mitchell Mayes, 2020 OL, Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road): “35-21” (Clemson)

Clemson signee Trenton Simpson, 2020 LB, Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek): “35-7 Clemson”

Clemson signee Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “35-17 Clemson!”

Clemson signee Paul Tchio, 2020 OL, Milton, Ga. (Milton): “Clemson 31-28”

Clemson signee Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Catholic): “50-0. Gotta come out with that killer mindset. Time to show the world how Clemson rolls.”

Clemson signee DJ Uiagalelei, 2020 QB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “I am going 45-21.” (Clemson)

Clemson signee E.J. Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City, Ala. (Central): “45-17 Clemson easy W”

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, 2021 WR, Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern): “Clemson wins. 35-21”

Jake Briningstool, 2021 TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “24-17 Clemson”

Jager Burton, 2021 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “Ohio State 28, Clemson 21”

Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School): “38-27 Clemson”

Raneiria Dillworth, 2021 LB, Kernersville, N.C. (Glenn): “21-14 Clemson”

Tristan Leigh, 2021 OL, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary): “Clemson 28, Ohio State 21”

Gabriel Stephens, 2021 ATH, Mount Holly, N.C. (Mountain Island Charter): “It’s going to be a good one.”

Caleb Williams, 2021 QB, Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga): “Clemson wins, IDK score.”

Aalijah Kelly, 2022 WR, Greenville, S.C. (Greenville): “I think Clemson will continue to show their dominance and beat them by around two touchdowns.”

Jaleel Skinner, 2022 WR, Greer, S.C. (Greer): “I think that Clemson is going to go out and do what they do best.”

