Tigers getting another special corner in 5-star Davis

Clemson has landed a five-star cornerback prospect in three of the last four signing classes.

The program’s latest five-star acquisition at corner is Fred Davis, who signed with the Tigers last Wednesday out of Jacksonville, Florida’s Trinity Christian Academy, where Verlon Dorminey is the head coach.

“I’ve known Verlon forever,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He coached Daniel Andrews, he coached Jamie Harper. We’ve had a lot of great success down there and great relationships in place.”

Davis (6-1, 185) is a consensus top-60 player nationally, ranked as high as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals.

A multi-dimensional weapon for Trinity Christian, Davis tallied 101 tackles in 37 career games, adding four interceptions, 30 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick. Offensively, Davis averaged eight yards per carry, also played quarterback and threw for three touchdown passes in a game, and returned kicks on special teams as well.

Swinney compared Davis to Clemson junior cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is projected to be picked in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Fred is … you think about A.J. — long — he is a long corner,” Swinney said of Davis. “Great speed, great length, great athleticism, excellent ball skills. Played quarterback for a long time in his career growing up and just has a knack for the ball, been well coached and I think going to be just a great, great player for Mike (Reed).”

Reed, Clemson’s cornerbacks coach, never had to worry about Davis after he committed to Clemson on April 8, 2019, over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and many others.

Davis, a mid-year enrollee, will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4 before heading to Clemson to start his college career.

“A young man who comes very skillful,” Reed said. “Loves to compete, loves the game of football. Coming from a great family. It makes it easy when you deal with less drama, makes my job a lot easier. You don’t have a kid that’s going all over the place visiting. He committed, it was locked in. I’m truly blessed to have a young man like him to come here and play for us and make us better.”

