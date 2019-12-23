What They Are Saying: Hunter Renfrow's career day against the Chargers

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow caught 7 passes for 107 yards for the Oakland Raiders in their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Renfrow also scored on a 56-yard touchdown reception, the only rookie receiver in the NFL with two 50-yard touchdown receptions this season. His 107 yards marked the first time in his football career he went over 100 yards in receiving.
Here is what is being said about Renfrow on Twitter as he helped the Raiders keep their playoff hopes alive.
