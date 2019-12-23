What They Are Saying: Hunter Renfrow's career day against the Chargers

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow caught 7 passes for 107 yards for the Oakland Raiders in their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Renfrow also scored on a 56-yard touchdown reception, the only rookie receiver in the NFL with two 50-yard touchdown receptions this season. His 107 yards marked the first time in his football career he went over 100 yards in receiving.

Here is what is being said about Renfrow on Twitter as he helped the Raiders keep their playoff hopes alive.

RT @schrayguy: Oakland #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is back and scored a 56-yard TD pic.twitter.com/EJzrXVR9Bg — MWSN Public Relations (@MWSNpr) December 23, 2019

Hunter Renfrow return key for Raiders win with first-ever 100-yard game at any level https://t.co/PqNUv6RzU9 — JOSE CARDONA (@JOSECAR60285044) December 23, 2019

The Raiders sorely missed Hunter Renfrow, and they're so, so glad to have him back 🙌 (via @BairNBCS)https://t.co/4kPxR0rltL pic.twitter.com/leZtzYqLdw — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) December 23, 2019

With his 56-yard touchdown, Hunter Renfrow is now the only rookie wide receiver in the NFL with two receiving TDs of 50-plus yards this season. More in the Game Notes: https://t.co/S0WsJC2pi7 pic.twitter.com/tpD0tdOWdd — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 23, 2019

Hunter Renfrow had 7-107 receiving today in Raiders win. Incredibly it is his first 100-yard receiving game at any level. Never had 100-yard game in high school or college. Yardage high at Clemson was 93 at NC State in 2015. Had 92 in Natty win over Alabama end of 2016. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 23, 2019

Hunter Renfrow caught 5 passes on 3rd down for 2nd time this season for #Raiders (also vs Cinci). Only Raiders players w/ more 3rd down catches in a game since 2000:

Michael Crabtree 6 vs Jags 10/23/16

Darren McFadden 6 vs Chargers 9/10/12 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 23, 2019

Today, Hunter Renfrow became just the fourth Raiders rookie to have 40 or more receptions and 500+ yards. Amari Cooper

Tim Brown

Raymond Chester #MorganState #DraftHBCUPlayers

Renfrow He's the only one not to play all 16 games. pic.twitter.com/Dd8rW9B9lp — Maliik 🏁🇳🇬 (@Obee1ne) December 23, 2019

