SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson and Ohio State both conducted interviews with the media on Tuesday at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The third-ranked Tigers take on No. 2 Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday as part of the College Football Playoff. Here is Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from Tuesday’s session. LINK

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs once again. Get the latest official Clemson CFP gear right here!