Elliott ready to make one more run with his 'bud' Jeff Scott

Elliott ready to make one more run with his 'bud' Jeff Scott

Football

Elliott ready to make one more run with his 'bud' Jeff Scott

By 3 hours ago

By: |

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talks about the transition with Jeff Scott moving on to the head coaching job at South Florida.

Elliott is looking forward to making one more run with his ‘bud.’

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
17hr

Conor Clemmons and his musical talents may be third-ranked Clemson’s best kept secret. Clemmons, a Nashville country music artist, will land in Phoenix on Christmas Eve in advance of Saturday’s Fiesta (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home