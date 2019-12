SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows the Tigers will need to play their best in the Fiesta Bowl if they want to continue their 28-game win streak against Ohio State’s defense this Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Lawrence said there are no weak links in the Buckeyes’ defense and the defensive line is much more than just Heisman Trophy Finalist Chase Young.

