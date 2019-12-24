Priority DL target sets another visit to Clemson

With most of its 2020 class locked up after last week’s early signing period, Clemson can now turn more attention to its targets in the 2021 class.

One of Clemson’s priority targets for the next recruiting cycle is Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff, who remains in touch with the Tigers.

“They are really interested and have come (to) see me in December and will be back in January,” Denhoff told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior will also be back at Clemson in January when he attends the Tigers’ elite junior day (Jan. 25). He was most recently on campus for the Boston College game in October.

Asked what he hopes to get out of the junior day visit next month, Denhoff answered, “I’m excited, not much that I haven’t already done or seen, just happy to meet some more recruits.”

Denhoff said he does not currently have any visits planned besides Clemson.

Last month, Denhoff released a list of his top seven schools that included Clemson along with Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia.

Denhoff told TCI that he is looking to make his commitment in late January, and one factor will be particularly important in deciding his college choice.

“How the coaching staff has made an impact on me,” he said.

How does Denhoff’s bond with Clemson’s staff compare to his relationships with coaches from the other schools in his top group?

“They do a good job,” he said of the Tigers. “I mean they’re family oriented, so they stack up well.”

Denhoff is ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports, which tabs him as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 47 overall prospect.

