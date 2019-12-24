Tony Elliott Fiesta Bowl Press Conference Report

PHOENIX — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott held court at the Fiesta Bowl press conference Tuesday morning.
Watch coach Elliott discuss the challenge of facing Ohio State, the return of Jeff Scott and much more on TCITV:
PHOENIX — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott held court at the Fiesta Bowl press conference Tuesday morning.
Watch coach Elliott discuss the challenge of facing Ohio State, the return of Jeff Scott and much more on TCITV:
Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will be arguably one of Clemson’s toughest opponents they’ve faced so far this season, but veteran (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The first big day of Fiesta Bowl week takes place this morning at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz., when selected players and two coaches (…)
With most of its 2020 class locked up after last week’s early signing period, Clemson can now turn more attention to its targets in the 2021 class. One of Clemson’s priority targets for the next (…)
Conor Clemmons and his musical talents may be third-ranked Clemson’s best kept secret. Clemmons, a Nashville country music artist, will land in Phoenix on Christmas Eve in advance of Saturday’s Fiesta (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Of the four teams in the College Football Playoff this year, no team is as experienced as No. 3 Clemson. The Tigers, who will play No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, (…)
The loaded group of defensive line signees in Clemson’s 2020 class features three five-star prospects, including Myles Murphy from Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. The 6-foot-5, (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Third-ranked Clemson hit the practice fields for the first time at Saguoro High School Monday afternoon, its first in the Phoenix, Arizona area as it gets set for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson held its first practice of the week in Scottsdale, Arizona Monday. The third-ranked Tigers, who will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl at 8 p.m. ET., practiced at (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Clemson football team held a practice Monday afternoon in preparation for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. It was cloudy and a cool 64 (…)
Clemson has landed a five-star cornerback prospect in three of the last four signing classes. The program’s latest five-star acquisition at corner is Fred Davis, who signed with the Tigers last (…)