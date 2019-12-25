The 12 Days of Christmas: Dabo Swinney style

Since he took over the program in 2008, Dabo Swinney has led Clemson to some unprecedented heights in football.

He has been good to Clemson fans over the years by posting a 129-30 record under Swinney’s direction. His win total is second only to Frank Howard in Clemson history.

So, since it is Christmas Day, we thought about all the many gifts Swinney has given Tiger fans and in the spirit of Christmas we decided to give you a 12 Days of Christmas: Dabo Swinney style.

On the First Day of Christmas: The day he became head coach Swinney said he would win Clemson at least one national championship in his tenure. He came through on his promise in 2016 when the Tigers beats Alabama, 35-31, to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. He followed that up last season by again beat the Crimson Tide, this time by a 44-16 score.

On the Second Day of Christmas: Clemson has played for three national championships under Swinney. The Tigers played Alabama in back-to-back national championship games in 2015 and 2016 and then again in last year’s title game.

On the Third Day of Christmas: Clemson has won 10-plus games for nine consecutive seasons under Swinney. That is the second longest active streak in college football and tied for the third longest of all-time.

On the Fourth Day of Christmas: Clemson has now made the College Football Playoff for a record five straight years under Swinney. Only Alabama has played in the CFP as much as Clemson.

On the Fifth Day of Christmas: Swinney said his goal was to make Clemson the premiere program in the ACC again. He has done just that. Clemson now owns six ACC Championships under Swinney – 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

On the Sixth Day of Christmas: Clemson once again owns rival South Carolina. Under Swinney’s direction, Clemson has beat the Gamecocks six straight years, the longest winning streak by a Clemson team in 79 years. Under Swinney, Clemson is 8-2 in its last eight bowl games, including wins over Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama. The Tigers have played in marquee bowls such as the Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. They will play in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

On the Seventh Day of Christmas. Clemson has finished at least equal to its preseason ranking or better for eight consecutive years.

On the Eighth Day of Christmas: Clemson is 110-15 in the last nine years, the second-best record in the country.

On the Ninth Day of Christmas: Swinney has brought Clemson 10 nine-wins or more seasons since he became the head coach.

On the Tenth Day of Christmas: Swinney brought us Tajh Boyd, who took a chance on Swinney and the Clemson program and became one of the greatest quarterbacks in ACC history where he set all kinds of Clemson and conference records in leading Clemson to its first ACC Championship in 20 years back in 2011.

On the Eleventh Day of Christmas: In his 12 years at Clemson, Swinney has led the Tigers to 12 straight bowl appearances.

On the Twelve Day of Christmas: Swinney brought Clemson “the Dandy Dozen” the class that believed in him and started it all.

