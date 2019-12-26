Brice talks about transferring, future role with the Tigers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Backup quarterback Chase Brice says he is locked in at Clemson and his only concern right now is making sure he is ready to play No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in case his number is called at the Fiesta Bowl.

Rumors have circulated on Twitter, message boards and other social media outlets in the past few weeks saying the Grayson, Georgia native was going to leave Clemson and transfer once this season is complete. Brice addressed those rumors on Thursday during the Fiesta Bowl’s Media Day at the J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Spa & Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“If you have not heard anything out of me and my mouth and me saying it, I would not believe it,” he said. “I am here at Clemson and I am committed and locked in.”

Brice is scheduled to graduate in May.

“I am just focused on Ohio State and that is all I can be focused on,” he said. “I don’t need anybody else thinking I am wavering and things like that. I am here and I am going to be ready when my number is called.”

Brice has completed 50-85 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns in mob up duty this season. He has played in 12 of the Tigers’ 13 games to this point.

Of course, Brice is best known to Clemson fans for his heroic effort in last year’s come-from-behind win over Syracuse. He came off the bench for an injured Lawrence and rallied the Tigers from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit for the victory, keeping Clemson’s winning streak and national championship hopes alive.

“I committed here because I wanted to be invested in the program, Coach (Dabo) Swinney is one of the best coaches in all of college football and then the culture here at Clemson, as you guys know, is incredible,” Brice said. “Being coached by Coach Swinney and the coaches we have on the staff and being around my teammates, it has been a great three years so far.”

Several times this year, Swinney has said Brice is the second-best quarterback in the ACC. Brice said he does feel he could be a starter at another Power 5 program.

“I think any quarterback that has had some success is going to say that and wish they were starting and having more playing time,” Brice said. “Sometimes, it is just how the process goes and how everything is not going to be perfect and you just can’t pack your bags and run. It just does not work like that and that is not life. Being grounded here and being coached and getting to play with great players has been a blessing.”

