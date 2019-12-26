Simmons, Tigers are dreaming big about going 30-0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Isiah Simmons says No. 3 Clemson’s goal for the College Football Playoff is to dream big. It’s to dream about making history, becoming the first team to post back-to-back 15-0 seasons and national championships.

Yes, the Tigers (13-0) know they have to first get past No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the championship game. However, they also know going 30-0 is out there for the taking and they can’t hide from the fact they are just two wins away from accomplishing a rare feat in college football.

No team since the 2000-’02 Miami Hurricanes have won 30 or more games in a row.

“Everybody definitely knows. Why not make a goal? Dream big. Shoot for the stars,” Clemson’s All-American linebacker said. “We’re not really — you don’t ever go into a game just hoping to squeeze out and win everything. You want to have a goal, something you can reach for to do it. You don’t want to — you don’t ever want to go to a game thinking that was my last.

“You go in the game thinking you can build the team up. Everybody knows what we can do and what’s in front of us. It gives everybody something to strive for.”

Simmons said this season has been very similar to last year in the fact they had a goal of being the first team in the modern era of college football to go 15-0. So, now they are looking to make history again.

“Last year, we weren’t just going in looking for another championship. We wanted to be the first team to be 15-0 in the CFP,” he said. “So, each and every game is something we’re looking to go get. This year, it’s kind of the same thing, another 15-0 mindset. It would just happen to be 30-0.”

Clemson will play Ohio State at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. (ET) and will be televised by ESPN.

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame