Venables explains why stopping Ohio State is going to be a challenge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Though he will not admit he is overwhelmed, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gets a little flustered when he turns on the tape for the first time to prepare for a bowl game.

“It’s just like, ‘how in the heck are we going to get in their way’ and trying to understand personality and DNA and philosophy? It’s a challenge,” Venables said.

There is no bigger challenge than playing this year’s Ohio State offense. The Buckeyes, who the Tigers will play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday (8 p.m., ET), have one of the best offenses in college football. They lead the country in scoring, averaging 48.7 points per game. They are fifth in total offense (531.0 yards per game) and fifth at running the football (272.2 yards per game).

The Big Ten Champions also lead the nation in converting third downs, converting 57 percent of the time.

“Usually it’s — at first, you’re always excited to see the first video. And then when you start watching it, it just gives you — because again, when you’re talking about [Ohio State] — again, we’ve been fortunate enough to go to five straight playoffs, you’re playing against the absolute best of the best.”

Normally Venables, who is known for the masterful way he schemes up an opposing offense in the postseason, has four weeks to prepare. However, he only got two weeks to prepare for the Buckeyes because the conference championship games were played a week later.

“The way teams are built, it’s usually offensively based. And they’re, again, historically good,” he said. “And so, it’s pretty — to be honest, for me personally, I get just — I don’t know if overwhelmed is the right word, but…

“…And then this year, we actually didn’t have near as much time as we’ve had the past years. We had a week less preparation time. And so, our first week, we missed recruiting because of championship week. And so that first week out was our only week to be able to recruit. Really had four days. Start in Miami, Florida, to Charlotte to Atlanta to Virginia to Los Angeles. So, you’re going all over the place trying to recruit, and trying to get a little bit of game time in there when you can on your plane flights. So again, just a little bit less time as far as preparation. Ohio State has the same issues.”

