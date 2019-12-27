Losses to Clemson in the past have nothing to do with Saturday’s game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When he looks at the kind of season Ohio State has had this season, Ryan Day isn’t worried what everyone else is thinking.

The Buckeyes’ head coach was asked Friday at the Fiesta Bowl’s Coaches Press Conference if he understood how big Saturday’s game with No. 3 Clemson was to the fans, especially considering they had won a playoff game since winning it all 2014. This is also No. 2 Ohio State’s first trip to the College Football Playoff since losing to Clemson, 31-0, in the 2017 CFP.

“I know that we’re always in the conversation year in and year out and have been since it started. What everyone’s opinion is right now doesn’t matter,” Day said. “What matters is Saturday night when the game is over. There’s a lot of things that lead up to a game like this. There is a lot of hype that comes into it. What matters is how we play. We’ve had one heck of a year. This team has done a great job.”

The Buckeyes have had a great year under their first-year coach. They are 13-0, won every game by at least 11 points, had two Heisman Trophy Finalist in quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young and won the Big Ten Championship.

On Saturday they will have an opportunity to do something they have never done before … beat Clemson. Ohio State is 0-3 all-time against the Tigers, all in postseason bowl games.

“Some of the things that have happened in the past really have nothing to do with this team, with this coaching staff,” Day said. “So, we just focus on doing everything we can to play a great game, and we go from there. We’re going against great teams, and it’s an honor to be a part of the Final Four and, again, the focus of just playing well on Saturday night.”

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame