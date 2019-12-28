Caldwell not changing preparation for Young, OSU

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ohio State’s Chase Young finished the season as a Heisman Finalist for a reason.

Despite missing a pair of games due to NCAA suspension the defensive end led the nation in tackles for loss per game with 1.91, quarterback sacks with 16.5, sack yards lost with 117, tackle for loss yards with 129 and ranks second in the country in forced fumbles with six.

As third-ranked Clemson prepares to battle the No. 2 Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl for the College Football Playoff Semifinal, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, with 41 years of coaching experience, is ready to spot the ball and see how his boys match up in the trenches.

“He looks great on tape but we won’t know until we get there because we face some pretty good guys at practice,” Caldwell told The Clemson Insider at the Fiesta Bowl Media Day Thursday. “I’m anxious and sitting on pins and needles ready to see what happens.”

The man charged with blocking Young is true sophomore Jackson Carman who grew up in Ohio and entered his college career as the No. 1 ranked player in the state. He started all 13 games for the Tigers this season and played in 13 of 15 in 2018.

Caldwell has not changed the way he prepares Carman just because he has a difficult task in stopping Young and knows he has the ability to do his job.

“We try to prepare the same each week and some individuals require a little more attention,” Caldwell said. “We just try to keep him (Carman) calm, do his job and not let an individual upset what we do.”

Caldwell’s focus lies on the entire Ohio State defensive line not just Young.

“They have a great defensive line and based off the tape they’re as good as anybody we have seen this year,” Caldwell said. “They are so talented that they aren’t hard to prepare for because they just line up and do what they do but they’re pretty good at it.”

Clemson kicks off at 8 p.m. (ET) in Glendale, Arizona for a shot at playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

