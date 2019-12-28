Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 14, No. 2 Ohio State 16

Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 14, No. 2 Ohio State 16

Football

Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 14, No. 2 Ohio State 16

By , 30 minutes ago

By: and |

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Third-ranked Clemson trailed No. 2 Ohio State, 16-14, at halftime of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the first-half action! LINK

, , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

5m

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Third-ranked Clemson took its first lead of the game with a 53-yard screen pass for a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne with 7:54 to play in the third quarter to give it a (…)

reply
58m

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Clemson surged back after falling behind three scores early and cut the score to 16-14 with 1:10 to play in the first half and took a two point deficit into halftime. Trevor Lawrence (…)

1hr

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clemson refused to back down after falling behind 16-0 deep in the second quarter as Travis Etienne powered his way into the endzone for an eight yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play in the (…)

reply
6hr

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Clemson Insider is live from State Farm Stadium for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup at the Fiesta Bowl between third-ranked Clemson and No. 2 Ohio State. TCI has been out (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home