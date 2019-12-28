Herbstreit geared up for Fiesta Bowl matchups

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Third-ranked Clemson and No. 2 Ohio State stack up as one of if not the best matchups of the season on paper. The two undefeated teams play Saturday night at 8 p.m. (ET) in the Fiesta Bowl as a part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke to members of the media on Friday at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn during availability of the broadcast team for the game. He admitted the matchups give the Fiesta Bowl a championship feel.

The Tigers currently sit as a 2-point favorite over the Buckeyes and both teams are loaded with talent on both sides of the football. Herbstreit can’t wait for the teams to spot the ball to see the personnel matchups.

“The personnel on both sides gets you really excited because it feels like a national championship,” Herbstreit said.

Offensively Clemson and Ohio State bring two of the nation’s most explosive offenses to the field. In scoring offense, the Tigers enter ranked fourth nationally with 46.5 points per game while the Buckeyes are first with 48.7 points per game.

Clemson is led by prolific sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence against Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields. At running back the Tigers’ Travis Etienne enters with 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns at 8.2 yards per carry while Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins enters with 1,829 yards and 20 touchdowns with 6.5 yards per carry.

“When you look at the big-play ability of Clemson, the playmakers of Ohio State, the Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence debate,” Herbstreit said. “Look at the running backs, Travis Etienne probably hasn’t gotten the national attention he deserves and what J.K. Dobbins has done is remarkable.”

However, the matchup that intrigues Herbstreit most is the Clemson wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross against Ohio State’s defensive backs.

“Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross have incredible length over 6-5 with long arms,” Herbstreit said. “The have to face cornerback Jeff Okudah who is most likely a top five pick and Damon Arnette, who is a physical corner and Shaun Wade, who is probably a first rounder if he comes out this year.”

