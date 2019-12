GLENDALE, Ariz. – Clemson surged back after falling behind three scores early and cut the score to 16-14 with 1:10 to play in the first half and took a two point deficit into halftime.

Trevor Lawrence scampered free for a 67-yard touchdown, the longest of his career to cap off a five play 85 yard drive in 45 seconds. Lawrence now has 61 more rushing yards than Travis Etienne with nine carries for 89 yards and a touchdown.