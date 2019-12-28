GLENDALE, Ariz. The Clemson Insider is live from State Farm Stadium.
We’ve been out here since December 21 and it is finally almost time for the game. Stay tuned all day long and all night for updates from the stadium.
GLENDALE, Ariz. The Clemson Insider is live from State Farm Stadium.
We’ve been out here since December 21 and it is finally almost time for the game. Stay tuned all day long and all night for updates from the stadium.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ohio State’s Chase Young finished the season as a Heisman Finalist for a reason. Despite missing a pair of games due to NCAA suspension the defensive end led the nation in tackles for (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Third-ranked Clemson and No. 2 Ohio State stack up as one of if not the best matchups of the season on paper. The two undefeated teams play Saturday night at 8 p.m. (ET) in the Fiesta Bowl (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When Clemson played Ohio State in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers had their way with the Buckeyes, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Clemson, who will play the Buckeyes (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It was about this time in 2010 when Dabo Swinney said “this is about to be the best decade in Clemson history.” At the time, though fans wanted to believe it, but most did not. But (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Being away from home on Christmas is something that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s sons are accustomed to. Will Swinney, the eldest of Dabo’s three sons, was in Nashville, (…)
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s Game Day at State Farm Stadium where No. 3 Clemson battles No. 2 Ohio State with a trip to the national championship on the line. Clemson looks to remain perfect against Ohio (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – College football fans griping about the current championship system at the highest level is a tale as old as time. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney remembers the old arguments over split (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In one of the most anticipated games of the College Football Playoff era, No. 3 Clemson plays No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl today at 8 p.m. with a trip to the national (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Clemson and Ohio State are set to play each other Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, their second meeting on the field in the last four years. (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After the ACC Championship Game, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott accepted the University of South Florida head coaching job. Scott took a little over a week off from (…)