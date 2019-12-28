Tigers fight back for score

Tigers fight back for score

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clemson refused to back down after falling behind 16-0 deep in the second quarter as Travis Etienne powered his way into the endzone for an eight yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play in the first half. The drive spanned 75 yards in 10 plays in 4:35 to cut the score to 16-7.

The defining play of the drive was on third and five when Trevor Lawrence was sacked by Chase Young but targeted by Shaun Wade who was ejected and gave the Tigers a first down. Two plays later the Buckeyes were called for a pass interference giving Clemson its first redzone opportunity. On third and two from the eight yard line Travis Etienne took a pitch on the option and barreled through three tackles to put the Tigers within striking distance down 16-7.

