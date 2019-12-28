Watch: Tigers arrive for Fiesta Bowl

Football

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The third-ranked Clemson football team has arrived to State Farm Stadium for tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 2 Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl.

Watch our video of the Tigers’ arrival on TCITV:

