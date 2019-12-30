Lawrence-Burrow matchup will make for entertaining national championship

After facing two Heisman Trophy finalist in the Fiesta Bowl, now Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will go up against the Heisman Trophy winner, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, in the national championship game on Jan. 13.

In a back-and-forth affair, Lawrence ultimately outplayed Ohio State and Heisman Finalist Justin Fields in the Tigers’ dramatic come-from-behind win over Ohio State this past Saturday.

Lawrence, who also avoided Heisman Finalist and defensive end Chase Young as much as he could, totaled 366 yards and was responsible for three touchdowns in Clemson’s 29-23 victory over the Buckeyes. The sophomore completed 18-33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had a career 107 rushing yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Fields did not have a bad game as threw for 320 yards and one touchdown, but he threw two interceptions, including one with 37 seconds to play in the Clemson end zone to seal the Tigers’ win. Lawrence had no turnovers.

However, Burrow will be a different kind of guy to try and stay with in the national championship game. Burrow led the SEC’s Tigers to a 63-28 win over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. In doing so, Burrow put up video like numbers, completing 29-39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns.

The LSU quarterback has been carving up defenses all season since passing game coordinator Joe Brady came over from New Orleans Saints in the off-season.

LSU is second in the country, averaging 397.2 yards per game. Burrow has completed 77.6 percent of his passes for 5,208 yards, while throwing 55 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Lawrence confirmed during Monday’s national championship teleconference call with the media that he has watched Burrow play a lot this season. He said he got to know him at the Manning Passing Academy last summer.

“Yeah, I get a chance to watch, obviously, as much as I can, like big games. So, this season, just whenever a team like LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, any of those teams are playing, I try to watch them,” Lawrence said. “I always see highlights and stuff. So, I try to watch that.”

The Clemson quarterback admits there is a lot he likes about the way Burrow plays.

“I like a lot of things about his game. Just his pocket presence is really good,” Lawrence said. “His accuracy, obviously, and just how he’s pretty mobile, too. He can extend plays and has a really good feel for pressure and doesn’t take too many sacks. I like a lot of things about his game.”

The Burrow vs. Lawrence showdown, or better yet the Clemson vs. LSU showdown, will be on Jan. 13 from New Orleans.

