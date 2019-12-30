Lawrence turned heads, gave Clemson boost with his legs

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Trevor Lawrence once again demonstrated with perfect clarity why he is one of the best football players in the country in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Third-ranked Clemson edged out No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 in thrilling fashion as it scored on a masterful four-play 94-yard drive, capped with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Etienne with 1:49 remaining.

The defense sealed the deal when Nolan Turner intercepted Buckeyes’ quarterback Justin Fields with 37 seconds left in the game.

Lawrence finished the game as the Tigers’ leading rusher and asserted himself as a legitimate threat running the ball. The Clemson quarterback opened up the playbook in the second quarter with his feet and added another element while running back Travis Etienne struggled to find openings.

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott flashed back to the Tigers’ 40-35 Orange Bowl win over Ohio State when he saw Lawrence running the ball with poise.

“That was big and a little bit reminiscent of Tajh Boyd against Ohio State down in the Orange Bowl running away and leaving some guys,” Scott said. “Whenever I saw Trevor start leaving guys it brought back some of those memories.”

Lawrence finished the game with a career high 16 carries for 107 net yards and a touchdown. This season he has carried the ball 93 times for 514 yards and eight touchdown a significant uptick from his freshman season.

Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott knew Lawrence’s ability to tote the rock and it proved imperative for Clemson to make it to a fourth national championship in five seasons.

“The plan is always to be able to run him and I tell our guys all the time to take their ego out of it to win the game,” Elliott said. “Today we needed Trevor’s legs to win the game and we needed Travis in the passing game to help us out.”

Lawrence’s biggest run of the day shifted the momentum of the game when on a designed quarterback run he juked a defender and burst ahead for a career long 67-yard touchdown to cut the Ohio State lead to 16-14 after the Buckeyes wrapped up the first quarter with a 16-0 advantage.

The run turned a lot of heads and grabbed Scott’s attention when Lawrence stayed in bounds and put the pig in the pen with the rushing touchdown.

“Maybe it surprised me that he scored on it because he is a good runner but when he got to that sideline and stayed in bounds to score, he had an extra gear that I had not seen,” Scott said. “Trevor is a great player and competitor that gives whatever it takes throwing it or running it. It was impressive to see that top end speed at the end to finish the run.”

Clemson will need all of Lawrence’s abilities and competitive fire as it travels to New Orleans on Jan. 13 for the in the CFP National Championship Game against No. 1 LSU.

