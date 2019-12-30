GLENDALE, Ariz. — It took a little more than two minutes into his post-game interview before Brent Venable was asked about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Though No. 3 Clemson had just knocked off No. 2 Ohio State, 29-23, in a dramatic way in the Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers’ defensive coordinator was already fielding questions about the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback.

Clemson will play Burrow and LSU in the national championship game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans. Burrow led the SEC’s Tigers to a 63-28 win over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. In doing so, Burrow put up video like numbers, completing 29-39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns.

“It is sickening, it is sick. I don’t know. I don’t really want to talk about it right now,” Venables said.

It is understandable why Venables does not want to talk about Burrow just yet. The LSU quarterback has been carving up defenses all season since passing game coordinator Joe Brady came over from New Orleans Saints in the off-season.

LSU is second in the country, averaging 397.2 yards per game. Burrow has completed 77.6 percent of his passes for 5,208 yards, while throwing 55 touchdowns to just six interceptions. But understandably, Venables does not want to talk about any of that right now. He much rather celebrate what his team and defense had just accomplished in beating Ohio State.

They intercepted Ohio State’s Justin Fields twice, including Nolan Turner’s game-clinching pick in the end zone with 37 seconds to play.

Despite giving up a season high 320 passing yards to Ohio State’s Justin Fields, the Tigers still lead the nation in passing defense and have allowed just nine touchdowns all season.

“We are 14-0, 29-0. Again, five straight playoff appearances and have done so many great things, so right now we have a great opportunity to go and play for it again. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought, because all that belief was not coming from me. I was pretty skeptical going into the year. But you got to go prove it, you got to own it. Our guys have.

“They have constantly found a way. I know a lot of people see the end result of a lot of our games, but we have had a lot of adversity during the year, and we all know the game within the game and there has been plenty of it. This is a group that has responded every single time. What a neat group to watch and to be a part of.”

