Football

Watch Clemson celebrate the Fiesta Bowl victory

It wasn’t over until the final seconds when Clemson safety Nolan Turner intercepted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ pass in the end zone with 37 seconds to play to seal Clemson’s 29-13 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Seconds later the Tigers stormed the field. The Clemson Insider was on the field to catch some of the raw emotion during the celebration.

