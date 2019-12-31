Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery No. 2: Fiesta Bowl

Clemson stormed back to defeat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl and advance to the national championship for the fourth time in five years.
Check out some more great shots from the Fiesta Bowl in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery.
Clemson will be making its fourth trip to the national championship game in the last five seasons when the Tigers meet LSU on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. This will be LSU’s first (…)
It seems like only yesterday to Andrew Booth that he was back home attending Archer High School near his hometown of Dacula, Georgia. But in reality, the former five-star cornerback is nearing the end of his (…)
The College Football Playoff National Championship will feature two of the nation’s best quarterbacks in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and LSU’s Joe Burrow. Lawrence is 25-0 as a starting quarterback, which (…)
Dabo Swinney is a master at finding ways to motivate his team, and the Clemson head coach has had no problem doing that this season, using criticism from the media and playing the disrespect card to help keep (…)
After facing two Heisman Trophy finalist in the Fiesta Bowl, now Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will go up against the Heisman Trophy winner, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, in the national (…)
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It took a little more than two minutes into his post-game interview before Brent Venable was asked about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Though No. 3 Clemson had just knocked off No. (…)
Back in the summer, when he was planning his schedule for the 2019 football season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not a fan of the fact the College Football Playoff National Championship Game was going (…)
He is as cool as the other side of the pillow. That is the way the late great SportsCenter anchor Stuart Scott would have described Trevor Lawrence in Clemson’s win over Ohio State Saturday night in (…)
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Trevor Lawrence once again demonstrated with perfect clarity why he is one of the best football players in the country in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in (…)
It wasn’t over until the final seconds when Clemson safety Nolan Turner intercepted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ pass in the end zone with 37 seconds to play to seal Clemson’s 29-13 victory over (…)