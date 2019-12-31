Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal

Clemson linebacker John Boyd has entered his name into the transfer portal, The Clemson Insider learned on Tuesday.

The reserve linebacker played in six games on special teams for the Tigers prior to the Fiesta Bowl. He made his season debut vs. Georgia Tech and also appeared in games against Charlotte, Florida State, Boston College, Wofford and Wake Forest. He recorded one tackle.

Boyd, a redshirt sophomore, came to Clemson from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. He was not on Clemson’s travel roster at the Fiesta Bowl.

