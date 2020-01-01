Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery No. 3: Fiesta Bowl

Clemson outscored Ohio State 29-7 after falling behind early in the Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers advance to the national championship game once again.
Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s third Photo Gallery from the Fiesta Bowl.
After playing in one of the most physical games of the year, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney felt it was best to give his team some time to heal. Following their 29-23 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl (…)
Clemson is among the pack of schools heavily pursuing Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway four-star defensive back Derrick Davis, a top-ranked safety in the 2021 class. Davis (6-1, 195) said this week at the (…)
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says there is one way to know how good of a quarterback Trevor Lawrence is at Clemson. “He’s a winner, 25-0 and hasn’t been beat yet,” Orgeron said. “That tells you a lot (…)
As Ed Orgeron watched film on Clemson earlier this week, the things that stood out to him the most are Clemson’s overall team speed, physicality and scheme. It’s not hard to find a reason why the (…)
There are a lot of reasons why Clemson found a way to beat Ohio State last Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl. Of course, there was quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who guided the Tigers on the game-winning drive in (…)
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed helped the Tigers make the most of the two cornerback spots they had in their 2020 signing class. Reed’s recruiting efforts helped Clemson bring in Jacksonville (…)
Clemson adheres to an “inside-out” philosophy on the recruiting trail, meaning the staff does not necessarily commit resources to pursuing prospects outside of its traditional geographic footprint in (…)
There was deservedly much hype surrounding Ohio State’s Chase Young heading into the Fiesta Bowl, but Clemson managed to shut the star defensive end down during its 29-23 victory Saturday in the College (…)
D.J. Vasiljevic drained a step-back three-pointer with 59 seconds to play in overtime which turned out to be the game winner in Miami’s 73-68 win over Clemson Tuesday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum in (…)