Orgeron knows his LSU team stands in the way of Clemson making history

As Ed Orgeron watched film on Clemson earlier this week, the things that stood out to him the most are Clemson’s overall team speed, physicality and scheme.

It’s not hard to find a reason why the Tigers have won 29 straight games and are on the cusp of being the greatest program of the College Football Playoff and BCS era. If Clemson can knock off Orgeron’s LSU Tigers in the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 13, it will be the first ACC team to win back-to-back national championships and just the second program ever in the 84-year history of the Associated Press to win three national titles in four years. Only Notre Dame’s 1946, 1947 and 1949 teams have done it.

“Athletes, speed, scheme. Their receivers are big and tall and athletic, fantastic,” Orgeron said about Clemson. “[Travis] Etienne is one of the best backs we’ll see all year. Louisiana product, outstanding young man. I tried to recruit him at the end, very fast. Again, he made two explosive plays to help against Ohio State. He’s a prolific rusher, one of the best rushers in Clemson history, scores a bunch of touchdowns, very fast.

“I think the thing, when you look at Clemson’s offense, you think about athletes and speed in space.”

Clemson’s offense ranks third nationally in total offense, averaging 540.5 yards per game. The ACC’s Tigers also rank fourth in scoring offense, averaging 45.3 points per outing.

As good as Clemson is, Orgeron knows defense is where Clemson likes to hang its hat the most. The Tigers lead the country in scoring defense (11.5 points allowed/game) and are second in total defense (264.1 yards/game). The Tigers also lead the country in passing defense, giving up just 151.5 yards per game. They also rank third nationally in tackles for loss.

“When you look at their defense, you think about Brent Venables, the great job he’s done, his ability to adjust against the different offenses he’s seen,” Orgeron said. “I think he’s an excellent coach. I’ve always known Brent for a long time and respected him as one of the best defensive coordinators in all of football. Their defensive line is quick and strong, can rush the passer, his blitzes are phenomenal.

“So, I think it’s a great matchup. When you get to the championship game, you’re going to play against a team with some great coaches. You’ve got a team with some great players, and that’s what we have.”

Clemson and LSU will meet in New Orleans on Jan. 13 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8 p.m., ET.

