Future Clemson stars to be on display in All-America Game tonight

A lot of future Clemson talent will be on display this evening during the Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The prestigious all-star game, which will be nationally televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET, features eight Clemson signees.

The list of future Tigers expected to participate in the contest includes four-star linebacker Sergio Allen, five-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, four-star offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes, four-star offensive lineman Walker Parks, five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson, four-star offensive tackle Bryn Tucker, four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams and four-star defensive lineman Tre Williams.

Simpson and Parks will play together on Team Pressure, coached by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, while Allen, Capehart, Mayes, Tucker, E.J. Williams and Tre Williams are teammates on Team Savage, coached by NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed.

All eight of Clemson’s signees in the Under Armour All-America Game are ranked among the top 150 prospects in the ESPN 300 rankings for the 2020 class: Mayes (No. 14), Capehart (No. 27), Tre Williams (No. 39), Parks (No. 89), Simpson (No. 107), E.J. Williams (No. 124), Tucker (No. 132) and Allen (No. 150).

All of the aforementioned players with the exception of Parks and Tre Williams are expected to enroll early at Clemson and arrive on campus by the start of next week.

In all, the rosters for the Under Armour All-America Game are comprised of more than 100 of the nation’s top high school football players, who will have the opportunity to add their name to the list of NFL stars who have played in the game: A.J. Green, Jadeveon Clowney, Jameis Winston, Leonard Fournette, Kyler Murry and more.

Here is the rundown of the Clemson signees that will suit up in the UA All-America Game:

Team Pressure

No. 22 Trenton Simpson, LB, 6-3, 220, Mallard Creek High School (Charlotte, N.C.)

No. 64 Walker Parks, OL, 6-5, 275, Frederick Douglass High School (Lexington, Ky.)

Team Savage

No. 5 E.J. Williams, WR, 6-3, 190, Central High School (Ft. Mitchell, Ala.)

No. 19 Demonte Capehart, DL, 6-5, 280, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

No. 45 Sergio Allen, LB, 6-2, 225, Peach County High School (Fort Valley, Ga.)

No. 55 Bryn Tucker, OT, 6-5, 310, Knoxville Catholic High School (Knoxville, Tenn.)

No. 56 Tre Williams, DL, 6-3, 295, St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.)

No. 72 Mitchell Mayes, OT, 6-5, 300, Leesville Road High School (Raleigh, N.C.)

