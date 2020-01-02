LSU safety isn’t sure if Clemson is most balanced offense they’ve seen

When Grant Delpit turned on the film to watch Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he could not believe what he was seeing.

“I was watching the Ohio State game some, and he ran for a 67-yard touchdown. He looked pretty fast,” the LSU safety said Thursday during the national championship teleconference. “He is definitely a great all-around player.”

The 67-yard touchdown run came just before halftime in the Tigers’ College Football Playoff Semifinal win at the Fiesta Bowl last Saturday. Lawrence finished the game with a career-high 107 rushing yards on 16 carries, as he rallied Clemson from a 16-0 deficit. The touchdown run cut the Buckeyes’ lead to two points, 16-14, at halftime.

“People don’t give him credit for his running ability. So, we’re definitely going to take that into consideration,” Delpit said.

Of course, Delpit and the LSU defense already has to worry about Lawrence’s rocket arm and ability to accurately throw the football into tight windows downfield. Besides his 107 yards on the ground, the sophomore also threw two touchdowns passes to running back Travis Etienne, while completing 18-33 passes for 259 yards.

In the last seven games, including the playoff win over Ohio State, Lawrence is completing close to 77 percent of his passes and has 23 touchdown passes and no interceptions. He already broke his own record of consecutive passes without an interception with 202.

But Delpit knows the Tigers are more than just about Lawrence. There’s Etienne, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, as well as 6-4 receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross on the outside.

“Just the amount of weapons they have, guys like Etienne, big, tall receivers like Tee Higgins, they’ll go up and get the ball,” the LSU defender said. “It’s going to be definitely a fun match-up, going to be a fun game.

“They have great coaches, a great offense, so it’s going to be cool.”

Clemson ranks third nationally in total (538.4 yds./game), fourth in scoring (45.3 pts./game), 12th in rushing (246.1 yds/game) and 19th in passing offense (292.2 yds/game), but Delpit would not call Clemson the most balanced off the SEC Tigers have seen this year.

Of the 14 teams LSU has faced to this point, only Oklahoma can match Clemson’s 3,400-plus rushing yards and 4,000-plus passing yards. Alabama, who scored 41 points on LSU earlier this season, had just 2,100-plus rushing yards and 4,000 passing yards.

“[Is Clemson] the most balanced offense? I don’t know, we’ve faced a lot of great offenses,” he said. “I would say theirs is definitely one of the best. We’ll just continue watching film on them, and we’re just going to get prepared for the game.”

Clemson and LSU will meet in New Orleans on Jan. 13 in the CFP National Championship from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8 p.m., ET.

