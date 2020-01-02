Phommachanh feels redshirt year has been beneficial

Clemson freshman Taisun Phommachanh has played 43 snaps over three games this season while redshirting, completing 6-of-12 passes for 85 yards and rushing for 56 yards on 12 carries.

Phommachanh, who was ranked among the top quarterbacks in the country coming out of high school, sees his redshirt year as a positive in that it has allowed him to get some experience while also sitting out and soaking everything in from a knowledge standpoint.

“I think it’s gone well,” Phommachanh told The Clemson Insider. “I ended up redshirting, so I got a lot of experience. I feel like I got an extra year to just learn everything.”

Phommachanh, a former consensus four-star prospect from Bridgeport, Connecticut, feels his redshirt year has been beneficial and will help him in the long run.

“You just get to work on your body, work on the mental part, so I think it’s definitely going to help out,” he said.

Phommachanh has grown a lot since he enrolled at Clemson in January, both mentally and physically. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller has added a significant amount of good weight since he arrived on campus.

“I’m at 225 right now, but I definitely got way stronger,” he said. “Coming in, I was like 190, so I’ve put on a lot of weight.”

Phommachanh played two years at Harding High School in Bridgeport before transferring to Avon Old Farms to finish out his high school career. In four seasons at the prep level, he completed 339 of 556 passes for 5,224 yards and 46 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,264 yards and 25 touchdowns on 300 attempts.

The nation’s No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, Phommachanh has seen his game improve overall and says he has a better understanding of how to play quarterback at the college level after his redshirt freshman year.

“I learned a lot,” he said. “I mean coming here, a mental part of the game is like a big part of it. So, once you get that down, you can just go out there and play free.”

Playing for head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson is everything Phommachanh thought it would be when he committed to the Tigers on April 14, 2018.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “They didn’t fake nothing on the recruiting, so it is what it is.”

Phommachanh looks forward to getting back on the field next season with the redshirt tag off.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “Next year, it’s time to get back to work and just do it all over again.”

