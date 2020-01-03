Swint: Future of Clemson football ‘as bright as we want it to be’

Kevin Swint committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2019 and is now just a couple of days away from beginning his career as a Tiger.

The four-star linebacker from Carrollton (Ga.) will report to campus this weekend with the other midyear enrollees in Clemson’s 2020 class.

“I will be moving in Sunday around 10 a.m. and I’m super ready to get started on this new journey,” Swint told The Clemson Insider.

Swint (6-3, 245) saw a childhood dream come true when he signed with Clemson on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period.

“It was surreal,” he said. “I finally completed the one dream I’ve had since a young child.”

Swint’s parents and brother will accompany him to Clemson on Sunday to help him get settled in.

“They’ve joked around about it. I’m sure they are gonna miss me around the house a little,” Swint said, laughing.

Swint will be roommates with fellow four-star freshman linebacker Sergio Allen, who is enrolling early as well.

“That’s like my brother,” Swint said.

Swint believes Clemson’s 2020 class, which is currently ranked No. 1 nationally, can help the Tigers accomplish big things as long as they work hard for it.

“It will be as bright as we want it to be,” he said of the future of the Clemson football program. “Yeah, we had the number one class in America but if we can’t put in the work (which I think we will), then it doesn’t mean anything.”

One of the most productive defensive players in the state of Georgia over the last four years, Swint was a four-year starter at Carrollton High and three-time captain as voted by his teammates. He recorded 41.5 career sacks among his 359.5 tackles and was a two-time all-state selection.

What can Tiger fans expect Swint to bring to the table for Brent Venables’ defense?

“I think my talents will be used in the best way possible to help my team win any game,” he said. “You can expect a heavy hitter and a very humble and loyal teammate.”

